Riveiro opens up about Orlando Pirates exit

“The time will come for me to express myself on the decision I have made," says Riveiro,

Outgoing Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has broken his silence on his decision to leave the Buccaneers at the end of the season.



On Thursday evening, Pirates announced that Riveiro will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in June.



The surprise announcement shocked many considering the Spaniard success at Pirates where he has won five trophies since joining the club in 2022 and still chasing the Nedbank Cup, the Betway Premiership as well as the CAF Champions League.



Commenting on his decision to leave Pirates, Riveiro said he will explain it at later, insisting that for now he is focusing on their next league match against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.



“My priority right now is on our upcoming match against Polokwane City. This is a tough match. A match that needs our undivided attention and focus,” Riveiro told Pirates media.

“The time will come for me to express myself on the decision I have made but now isn’t that time because we have a job to do. The season is far from over and we have a lot of work to do between now and the end of May.

“Obviously, in an ideal world, one would have wanted to hold on making any statements until the end of the season but it’s not possible. The club needs to plan for its future and it’s only fair that they are given time to do so,” added Riveiro.

Pirates change focus to Polokwane City

After the clash against Polokwane City, Pirates will face MC Alger in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final at Orlando Stadium next Wednesday.



The Buccaneers carry a one goal advantage going into this clash having beaten the Algerian side 1-0 away in Algiers in the first leg.