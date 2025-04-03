Chiefs and Pirates to both play on Nedbank Cup semifinal Super Sunday

Pirates will play Gallants, followed by Sundowns v Chiefs

The PSL on Thursday announced the dates and times for the 2025 Nedbank Cup semifinals. Picture: PSL/Twitter

The 2025 Nedbank Cup semifinals will both take place on Sunday April 13, the Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday.

Orlando Pirates will take on Marumo Gallants in the first semifinal at 3pm at Orlando Stadium. Mamelodi Sundowns will then play Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium in the second semifinal at 6pm.

Sundowns completed the semifinal line-up when they beat Sekhukhune 1-0 in their delayed quarterfinal on Friday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Pirates are looking to win the Nedbank Cup for a third season in a row, which would provide the perfect send off for head coach Jose Riveiro. Pirates announced on Thursday that Riveiro is leaving the Buccaneers at the end of the current campaign.

Gallants must balance playing in a cup semifinal with avoiding relegation from the Betway Premiership. The Mangaung-based side are currently just three points ahead of 15th-placed SuperSport United.

Pirates are also busy on many fronts, chasing Sundowns in the Premiership and in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League.

On Wednesday the Buccaneers will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their quarterfinal against MC Alger at Orlando Stadium, just four days before their meeting with Gallants.

Chiefs are trying to win the Nedbank Cup to avoid going a decade without a single piece of official PSL silverware. Nasreddine Nabi’s side also face a battle to avoid finish outside of the top eight in the Premiership for the second season in a row.

Like Pirates, Sundowns have a midweek Champions League fixture before their meeting with Chiefs. Sundowns must travel to Tunis to play Esperance in their quarterfinal, second leg on Tuesday. Miguel Cardoso’s side have a 1-0 lead from the first leg at Loftus.