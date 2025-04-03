Will Pirates coach Riveiro ring changes against Polokwane City?

Riveiro is facing a selection poser on whether to rest some of his key players.

With injuries piling up and games coming thick and fast, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro faces a tough task of juggling his team for domestic and continental games.

Before Tuesday’s CAF Champions League, the Buccaneers announced that Patrick Maswanganyi was unable to make the traveling squad to Algiers as he continued to receive treatment for a quad strain injury.



The star midfielder joined the likes of Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Monyane, Thabiso Sesane, Thabiso Lebitso and Zakhele Lepasa in the Pirates injury list.

After returning to South Africa from Algeria, Pirates are set to face Polokwane City in a Betway Premiership clash at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Ahead of this clash, Riveiro is facing a selection poser on whether to rest some of his key players for Wednesday’s second leg quarter final clash against MC Alger or to field them and hope they don’t pick up injuries.

Just like reaching the semifinals of the CAF Champions League, winning against Rise and Shine is equally important for Pirates. Victory will see them close the gap on log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.



The Buccaneers currently trail Sundowns by 15 points, although they have four games in hand over the defending league champions.

The Brazilians have amassed 58 points in 23 matches so far this season, while the Buccaneers have collected 43 points in 19 matches.

Riveiro wants fighting spirit from Pirates

Against Polokwane, Riveiro will be hoping to see the same fighting spirit from Pirates that saw them register a crucial 1-0 away win against MC Alger on Tuesday night.

“The way the players applied themselves, really fighting for this one, was key. It wasn’t especially good for us here to play with decent speed. But we knew that to get a good result, we had to be prepared to suffer,” Riveiro said after the match against MC Alger.



“Scoring a goal was very important, and we did that, but we have to play 90 minutes at least in Orlando, and football is unpredictable. I think the second leg is going to be very equal, and hopefully, we can be better than them again,” added Riveiro.

Meanwhile, Monnnapule Saleng could make his return to the Pirates matchday squad when they face Rise and Shine in Polokwane on Saturday.



Saleng is back with the team after spending four months on the sidelines due to undisclosed reasons.