Riveiro wishes nothing but the best for Lepasa after SuperSport move

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following Zakhele Lepasa loan move to SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has given his reasons why they had to let go of the striker.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: Transfer deadline day and can Pirates beat Sundowns?

Riveiro says it has been difficult to offer players the game time they deserve, especially at Pirates, where there is a lot of competition for the starting line-up.

The Bucs coach, however, respects the decision by Lepasa to ask for a loan move to revive his career. And Riveiro hopes that the 26 year-old will get more time to play at Matsantsa and says he is a good player.

“Well, first of all I wish all the best to Zakhele. He is a fantastic guy and a very good football player’ said Riveiro’s.

“Like I have said before, it is a very competitive environment. We have 36 players in the squad and there is no possibility to guarantee minutes to anyone. I understand that it is not only Zakes, it can be any other player who decides that he needs to play more,” said the Pirates coach.

“Hopefully Zakhele can show the kind of a player he is at SuperSport. What else can I say, it is a normal thing in football especially when we talk about a big and quality squad like this one (Pirates). It is difficult to give players what they really deserve.”

The loan move to SuperSport sees Lepasa joining a third club since his career began at Pirates. His first stint away from Pirates was at Stellenbosch FC, before TS Galaxy asked for his services and now he is at Matsatsantsa.

With Lepasa gone, as well as Kwame Peprah, who is on loan at Maritzburg United, Riveiro now has Kermit Erasmus, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Evidence Makgopa, Ndumiso Mabena and new signing Soualibou Marou to choose from in order to get the goals for the team.

READ MORE: Jele finally lands new home at Royal AM after leaving Pirates

Bucs host Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see who Riveiro will trust to lead his attack.