Chiefs new striker Saile now eyeing Galaxy scalp

Sibongiseni Gumbi

After an impressive introduction to the Kaizer Chiefs supporters, new striker Christian Saile is now looking forward to the next game.

Saile made his Chiefs debut last weekend as a second half substitute and gave a promising performance.

He also contributed with the assist for Chiefs’ second goal in their 2-0 DStv Premiership win over Royal AM.

He had officially been announced by the club earlier in the week and received his work permit hours to the game.

“I was very happy when I found out my documents were ready because I wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs as soon as possible.

“I was very pleased to be involved in the match day squad,” says Saile, as quoted by the club’s website.



Number 21

Saile was handed the No. 21 jersey at Chiefs which was made famous by Thabang Lebese among others.

It was last worn by Lebogang Manyama last season. Manyama was released by Amakhosi last season.

“I got a good reception from the Chiefs fans. As a new player it made me feel good to hear them welcome me.

“I like jersey number 21, it’s a good number. When the coach offered it to me, I said, ‘That’s good for me’,” explains Saile.

Saile could make the starting team when Chiefs meet their old nemesis TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Galaxy are a team who always seem to have Chiefs’ number and Saile will have been told of the history between the two sides.

“You finish one game and then focus on giving 100% against Galaxy in the next one,” he says.

Both teams will be high on confidence as they come from good wins. Galaxy beat Golden Arrows 4-0 in their last game at the same venue.

Chiefs also ended Royal AM’s dominance over them when they beat them 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

A win for Chiefs will push them up the Premiership standings to possibly third position depending on other results.

The Rockets will be looking to put good distance between them and the relegation places.

They are currently in 10th position with 22 points, two above the relegation places. And a win over Chiefs could take them up to sixth position.