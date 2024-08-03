Saleng shines as Pirates see off SuperSport to reach MTN8 semis

Vincent Pule's strike against his former team was not enough for Matsatsantas.

Monnapule Saleng played a starring role as Orlando Pirates continued their love affair with the MTN8 on Saturday, beating SuperSport United 3-1 at Orlando Stadium to seal a place in the semifinals.

The Buccaneers, chasing a third consecutive MTN8 title under Jose Riveiro, were certainly challenged in the first game of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign, dragged all the way into extra time by Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport.

In the end, however, Pirates just had too much class in attack, with Saleng playing a role in all three goals. The Pirates winger was MTN8 Player of the Tournament when they won the trophy back in 2022, and on this evidence, he might just be the main man again.

SuperSport started brightly, with Vincent Pule, on his Matsatsantsa debut, seemingly determined to show his former club they were wrong to release him.

In just the 4th minute, the 32 year-old pounced on a poor pass from Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane, and rolled in veteran striker Bradley Grobler, who fired just over the bar.

Only a minute later, Thabiso Monyane was booked for flattening Pule as he ran towards goal, while in the 12th minute, Pule fired over after a good counter attack.

Pirates began to string some passes together after a nervy start, and a wonderful move, sparked by Patrick Maswanganyi, ended with Relebohile Mofokeng snatching a shot well over the bar.

Some excellent work from Tshegofatso Mabasa then saw the striker spin on the edge of the box and fire in a low shot that SuperSport goalkeeer Ricardo Goss did well to save.

Goss also had to be alert to push away a Maswanganyi strike, but there was little he could do about Pirates’ opener in the 44th minute.

Saleng cut past his man all-too easily in the penalty area and his low cross was flicked delicately into the back of the net by Ndah.

Pule strikes

SuperSport, however, were level were within four minutes of the restart. A long ball from Thulani Hlatshwayo was headed into a dangerous area by Bradley Grobler and Pule was on hand to head past Sipho Chaine, raising his hands almost in apology to a packed Orlando Stadium.

Pirates came within inches of regaining the lead on the hour mark, Mofokeng’s deflected shot destined to cross the line before Goss got to the ball to push it away just in time.

Goss was at it again to deny the youngster minutes later, tipping Mofokeng’s effort on to the post and away from danger.

SuperSport had lost Grobler to injury in the 59th minute and the absence of the veteran striker seemed to affect Hunt’s side, as they were increasingly pushed back by Pirates.

The Buccaneers claimed a penalty in the 68th minute as new signing Pogiso Sanoka missed a clearance and Maswanganyi got to the ball, only to tumble under Hlatshwayo’s tackled. Referee Abongile Tom was not impressed, however, and replays showed their was little contact.

Saleng then found space in the box again in the 76th minute and fired in a shot that Goss parried into the path of Mabasa, who fired just wide.

The SuperSport goalkeeper was having a fantastic game, and was a large part of the reason the game ultimately went into extra time.

It took less than two minutes of the extra 30, however, for Pirates to regain the lead. A well-worked free kick saw substitute Kabelo Dlamini’s cross turned in at the bck post by Saleng.

SuperSport almost hit straight back as Grobler’s replacement Thabang Mahlangu burst through on goal, and set up another substitute, Jabu Matsio, but he blazed his effort well over the bar.

Nyiko Mobbie then also had a fantastic chance for Matsatsantsa in the 105th minute, but his point blank shot was somehow stoped by Chaine, leaving the Bafana full back holding his head in his hands.

And Pirates killed the game off just a couple of minutes into the second half of extra time. Maswanganyi released Saleng, who was stopped by the onrushing Goss, but Makgopa was on hand to calmly pass the ball into the empty net.

That goal was all too much for Hunt, who was shown a straight red card by Tom for something his said from the touchline.