Sekhukhune coach Truter gracious in defeat after City loss

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter believes they did everything to win their match against Cape Town City, but things weren’t just going well for them on the day.

Babina Noko lost 1-0 thanks to City, thanks to a goal that was scored by Thabo Nodada in the second half.

Truter says his side deserved more in the game, especially after the efforts and changes they made to try to get maximum points, but adds that at the end of the day, possession doesn’t guarantee one a win in football matches.

“I have to be humble in defeat, congratulations to Cape Town City and at the same time I have to acknowledge the lessons learnt. But, to be so dominant and to come out with nothing is a bitter pill to swallow. We had chances in the first half, no disrespect to Cape Town City, but they came here looking for a point and they got all three,” said the Sekhukhune mentor.



“It is not a true reflection of the game, but our decision making in the last third (was poor). We changed the structure with five upfront and then we started with long balls and leading up to the end we had chances to score and get points, but ja, it just didn’t fall for us. We dominated possession, but possession doesn’t win you games.”

Losing the match against City meant that Truter’s charges lost a chance to jump to sixth place on the league standings, which is currently occupied by City. The Mother City based club has registered 29 points in 21 matches.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune are in seventh place with 27 points after the same number of games as City.

Truter will have to hope that his players get things right in their next game with against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.