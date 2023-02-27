Dolly and Timm ‘almost having physical fight’ during derby

Mgosi Squad

Emotions are always high in the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, and this past weekend’s tie wasn’t short of any drama, with Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly and Pirates’ Miguel Timm almost getting into a physical fight.

According to a source who was close to the altercation, the two players started swearing at each other on the field following an incident that involved Sifiso Hlanti and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Dolly, as a Chiefs captain, was trying to calm the situation down as a number of players started getting involved, said a source, but Timm came rushing in and just wanted to stand up for his team-mates as other Chiefs players were doing.



But, that didn’t go well as the pair started to go at each other and exchanged some vulgar words.

“You know you expect such things in the derby, emotions are very high and players want to impress. They also want to see their team winning the Soweto derby, it’s a big game when it comes to Chiefs and Pirates. When I saw Dolly and Timm arguing like that I knew that now these guys were really passionate about the game. They were swearing at each other my brother, it was not nice,” said the source.

“Another thing is that you know players like to intimidate each other, that’s another reason those two just went on and on even during half-time. I am just glad that it didn’t get physical because at some point it seemed like it would get there (to being physical).”