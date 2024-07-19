Local Soccer

By Katlego Modiba

19 Jul 2024

Sundowns confirm signing of Brazilian striker

Arthur Sales joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Brazilian striker Arthur Sales. Picture: Masandawana X

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of little-known Arthur de Oliveira Sales.

ALSO READ: Motsepe appeals for support as Sundowns suffer defeats in Austria

The Brazilian-born striker arrives from Belgian outfit Lommel SK and joins Sundowns on a long-term deal.

Sales’ arrival was announced on Friday ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.

The 22-year-old joins his countryman Lucas Ribeiro who signed for Masandawana last season and took the PSL by storm.

Sundowns are currently on a pre-season tour of Austria under the watchful eye of Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.

Sales becomes the second signing of the Tshwane giants during the current transfer period after Kobamelo Kodisang.

The attacker will provide much needed competition for Peter Shalulile who had a rather poor return in front goals last season. With so many competitions up for grabs, Sales will be expected to hit the ground running.

Downs have also sold Junior Mendieta to Volos FC in Greece after just one season with the Brazilians where he struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting 11. 

ALSO READ: Mosimane accused of using Al-Ahly as stepping stone

SuperSport United right-back Kegan Johannes is also expected to also put pen to paper at Chloorkop.

