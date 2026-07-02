Shalulile explains why he chose to leave Sundowns

'Setbacks were the times where injuries came but more than that is when I couldn't score goals,' Shalulile reflected.

Peter Shalulile has explained why he decided to bring the curtain down on his glittering six-year spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, saying he felt it was the right time to seek a new challenge.

The Namibian striker leaves Chloorkop as a free agent after Sundowns opted not to activate the one-year option in his contract.

Despite his status as one of the club’s senior leaders, Shalulile found regular game time hard to come by last season, with injuries and the arrival of Bryan León limiting his opportunities.

Speaking to the Sundowns media team, the 32-year-old revealed that the decision to move on was one he carefully discussed with his family before approaching the club.

“I decided (to leave) and I then spoke to my mom that the best thing to do was to speak to the club and president,” Shalulile told the Sundowns media.

“To give me the opportunity to showcase my talent somewhere else, which is something that I always wanted to do. The journey has been good and amazing.

“Coming to a club where there are top players is difficult but with all the hard work and dedication, I’ve managed to get a number of records, trophies and leagues but it was all about the hard work.”

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐋𝐄 𝐄𝐑𝐀 🔥



From unforgettable finishes to iconic celebrations, Peter Shalulile gave the Yellow Nation memories that will live on for years to come 🔥



As we bid Sha Sha farewell, let's show him love as one of the best strikers in Mamelodi Sundowns… pic.twitter.com/G77LsFF1Hc — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 2, 2026

Shalulile departs as one of the most decorated players in Sundowns’ history, having won five Premiership titles, the Nedbank Cup, MTN8, CAF Champions League and African Football League.

The prolific forward also reflected on the difficult moments during his time at the club, admitting that injuries and barren spells in front of goal tested him mentally.

“Setbacks were the times where injuries came but more than that is when I couldn’t score goals and it was dry,” Shalulile reflected.

“It was a time where I needed to dig deep inside myself. Regardless of not scoring, I still came to the gym, and I still managed to do my finishing drills everyday.

“I can say that the help from my teammates was one of the best moments and amazing. They kept on helping me to a point when I broke the ice, they all came to pitch to celebrate.”

Shalulile leaves Sundowns after scoring 107 goals in 228 appearances and departs as the Premier Soccer League’s all-time leading goalscorer with 132 goals.

His next destination has yet to be confirmed, but an announcement on the next chapter of his career is expected soon.