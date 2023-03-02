Shalulile hits hat-trick as Sundowns rout Gallants to reach Cup quarters

Khaya Ndubane

Mamelodi Sundowns brushed aside Marumo Gallants winning 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick by Peter Shalulile at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday night.



ALSO READ: Mulenga suggests Kambole was ‘pushed out’ by Chiefs players



Winger Boitumelo Pheko scored the consolation goal for Gallants as Sundowns reached the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup, becoming the first side to do so.



The Brazilians had a perfect start to the match as Shalulile put them ahead in as early as the seventh minute much to the delight of their fans in the stands.



Bahlabane Ba Ntwa tried to get the equaliser, but it was the visitors who extended their lead through Shalulile who completed his brace in the 26th minute.



Pheko gave Gallants some hope when he reduced the lead in the 32nd minute, but Sundowns maintained their slender lead until the break.



The second half started much like the first with both teams having a go at each other, but it was Sundowns who scored another goal.



The Brazilians were awarded a free kick just outside the box on and the resultant kick hit the upright before the deflecting on Shalulile and into the back of the net.



In the end, Sundowns became the first side to reach the last eight of the Nedbank Cup.