Sundowns mourn the passing of former owner Angelo Tsichlas

Mamelodi Sundowns have extended their condolences to the family of former club owner Angelo Tsichlas, who has tragically passed away. According to multiple media reports, Tsichlas died in a car accident on Tuesday.

Although details remain sketchy, the crash reportedly occurred on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria. Tsichlas, along with his family, ran Masandawana until the club’s acquisition by current owner and billionaire Patrice Motsepe in 2003.

He was co-owner of the Brazilians during the club’s rise in the late 1990s and played a pivotal role in its development until Motsepe’s takeover.

Sundowns released an official statement on their social media platforms, expressing heartfelt condolences to the Tsichlas family. His passing comes on the eve of Sundowns’ crucial FIFA Club World Cup clash against Fluminense on Wednesday night.

“The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of former Mamelodi Sundowns owner Angelo Tsichlas,” Sundowns said in at statement.

“We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family, friends, business associates and everyone that knew him. Angelo and the Tsichlas family contributed significantly to the South African football landscape and played a pivotal role in the growth of Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. The legacy, life and memory of Angelo will be carried on by the many lives he continued to touch. May the soul of Angelo Tsichlas Rest in Peace.”