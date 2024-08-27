Daily news update: Minister of Justice linked to VBS | Cholota court bid fails | Summer without load shedding?

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.

In today’s news, ActionSA has filed a complaint against Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane over her VBS-linked loan, Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota suffered a blow at court, and Eskom executives expect there to be no load shedding this summer unless unforeseen issues occur.

In entertainment, reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, has denied having a sexual relationship with polygamist Mpumelelo Mseleku.

In sport, we look at the Springbok lock injury dilemma and Kaizer Chiefs being snubbed for another transfer.

News today: 27 August

VBS Bank: Formal complaint laid over Justice Minister Simelane’s ‘dodgy’ loan

ActionSA has filed an urgent complaint with the Public Protector against Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane in connection with an alleged loan she took from an accused VBS Bank investment broker.

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane. Picture: X / @DOJCD_ZA

Simelane allegedly took the R500 000 loan from a company that brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor of the city in 2016.

Continue reading

Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota’s bid to have charges dropped fails

Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, has suffered a blow after her urgent application was dismissed with costs on Monday.

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 12 August. Picture: X / @AphumeleleMdla2

Cholota filed an application in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein last week, seeking to have the charges against her withdrawn.

Continue reading

Eskom execs say end of load shedding close but two problems keep them up at night

Eskom has highlighted some major operational improvements in the past year and does not expect to see load shedding implemented this summer.

Energy and Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati and Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer Dan Marokane. Picture: X/Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati and Group CEO Dan Marokane revealed this at the utility’s state of the business and summer outlook media briefing on Monday.

Continue reading

City terminating contract for Lilian Ngoyi Street repair is not enough – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has weighed in on the Lilian Ngoyi Street repair saga after the contractor has been terminated for their slow progress.

The damaged Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) one month after the explosion on 19 July 2023. Picture: Vukosi Maluleke

It also emerged last week that the contractor was already on trial for defrauding City Power of R94 million when it was awarded the R196 million tender.

Continue reading

Boost for spinning as McKenzie gives away third salary [VIDEO]

On Saturday, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, gave his third salary away to assist with prize money and other event expenses at a spinning event.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

McKenzie received a lot of attention from fans who wanted to have pictures taken with him. The spinning event was called Wie’s die hond se baas and took place at Lido Country Lodge, Westernaria.

Continue reading

Gogo Skhotheni: ‘I have never had any sexual encounter with Mpumelelo Mseleku’ [VIDEO]

Reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, has denied having a sexual relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Reality TV star and DJ Tumi Motsoeneng, also known as Gogo Skhotheni. Picture: Instagram/@gogo_skhotheni

The allegations were recently reignited by singer Queen Lolly, whose real name is Nomfundo Shezi, during an interview on the De Original Careless podcast.

Continue reading

Nollywood star Sharon Okpamen passes away after childbirth

Nollywood is mourning the passing of actress and producer Sharon Okpamen, who died just weeks after giving birth to her second baby girl.

Nollywood actress and producer, Sharon Okpamen, has died. Picture: Instagram/@sharonokpamen

The news of her passing was confirmed on Saturday by movie producer Stanley Ontop on Instagram.

Continue reading

Springboks have full-blown lock crisis ahead of All Blacks Test

The Springboks have a full-blown lock crisis on their hands after it was confirmed on Monday that RG Snyman was out of the All Blacks Test at Ellis Park on Saturday and that Eben Etzebeth would be touch and go for the match.

Springbok lock RG Snyman has been ruled out of the first Test against the All Blacks while enforcer Eben Etzebeth is touch and go for the Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bok assistant coach Deon Davids was fronting up to the media at a press conference and admitted that there was some concern due to all of the players out in the position, but that it also highlighted the incredible depth they have in it.

Continue reading

Kaizer Chiefs snubbed in bid for another striker

Kaizer Chiefs’ search for a new forward is set to continue for a while yet after reports over the weekend suggested they had been unsuccessful in their attempt to sign 20 year-old Tanzanian Clement Mzize from Young Africans.

Kaizer Chiefs seemingly tried to sign Tanzanian striker Clement Mzize. Picture: Weam MostafaBackpagePix

Amakhosi have been linked to many attacking players during this transfer window, but have failed in bids to land the likes of Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana and Khanyisa Mayo.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Was that a meteorite?! | SA’s crime hub | Joburg CBD slums to studios?