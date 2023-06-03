Spurs take advantage in playoffs, now have one foot in Premiership

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Cape Town Spurs have kept their promotion hopes alive with a hard fought 1-0 win over Maritzburg United on Saturday afternoon keeping them in pole position.

The win keeps Spurs top of the three team mini-league log with six points off two games. Should they win their next game – a home tie against Casric Stars – they will be almost home and dry and need a draw in their last game away at Maritzburg.

The Urban Warriors’ win has made it almost impossible for Stars to come back into contention for the remaining place in the DStv Premiership.

The Mpumalanga based side have lost two games already and remain bottom of the three team log standings. They still, however, have six points to play for in the playoffs.

In the game at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, Spurs took the lead in the 17th minute. Michael Morton found himself with an open net, and could not believe his luck before pushing the ball in.

The ball had been crossed by Nazeer Allie and Maritzburg keeper Renaldo Leaner came out to intercept the ball, but missed it completely and it fell in front of an unmarked Morton.

The visitors tried everything to get back into the game but they just could not unlock the Spurs defence. The Urban Warriors were still leading at halftime.

Maritzburg made some changes in the second half looking for more creativity in attack but still could not find the right balls in the final third.

Spurs wasted some good chances

Spurs were happy to absorb the pressure and try to catch Maritzburg on a counter attack. And they did catch them a few times.

Phewa, who replaced Morton in the second half, had a glorious opportunity to increase Spurs’ lead in the 74th minute. He managed to escape from the Maritzburg defence after latching onto a long ball, but could not beat an advancing Leaner.

Ashely Cupido hit the upright with his effort in the 80th minute as they went on another quick counter attack.

Phewa had another big chance in the 88th minute when he was set through on a one-on-one chance with Leaner again, and the keeper came up tops again.

Maritzburg had a penalty appeal ignored and given as a free kick for Spurs in added time when Kwame Peprah was felled inside the Urban Warriors’ box.