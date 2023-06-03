Coach search in full swing at AmaZulu with Dlamini stepping down

Compiled by Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC have officially started their search for a new coach after Ayanda Dlamini failed to convince the management that he deserves the job on a full time basis.

Dlamini was brought in from the club’s development ranks as then coach Romain Folz’s assistant. He was later installed as head coach, with Folz redeployed to be the club president Sandile Zungu’s special advisor.

But in six DStv Premiership games in charge, Dlamini only managed one win, two draws and three losses. This didn’t impress Zungu who has confirmed that he will not be kept.

“I’m a results-oriented person and out of the 18 points he competed for when he was in charge of the team in the last six games, he managed five points,” Zungu was quoted as saying by TimesLIVE.

“He won one, drew two and he lost three. That is an achievement he can’t be proud of. Neither can I be proud of that achievement.”

The AmaZulu boss said Dlamini remains a special person in his club but did not clarify which role he will play going forward. In the club’s development sides he was replaced by Renilwe Letsholonyane.

“He remains a special man in Usuthu, so we are happy to say Dlamini is a very important person in what we are trying to build. But he is not ready to lead us as the head coach,” said Zungu.

AmaZulu already have a few CVs they will be sifting through to find their new mentor.

AmaZulu offered Holland coach

An SABC Sport report said they had also been offered a Holland coach, Alfons Groenendijk.



While he has little experience as head coach, Groenendijk could take a leaf from Orlando Pirates’ book.

Pirates entrusted little known Spaniard Jose Riveiro and he proved to be a gem. He guided the Buccaneers to two cup titles in his first season.

AmaZulu were also heavily linked with Manqoba Mngqithi. But it has since emerged that he is staying put at Mamelodi Sundowns.

His agent, Mike Makaab confirmed this week that he still had a year left on his contract at Sundowns and he was happy to stay the course.

Makaab also confirmed that no club, including AmaZulu had made any official enquiry about Mngqithi’s availability.

The AmaZulu boss had earlier confirmed that he would jump at a chance to take Mngqithi on but would respect his contract at Sundowns.