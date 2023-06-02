Erasmus says young Pirates striker Ratomo needs to be protected

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The rise of Orlando Pirates teenage sensation Relebohile Ratomo has got everyone predicting a bright future for the young striker.

Teammate Kermit Erasmus is also impressed with Ratomo, but he says the young striker needs to be protected.

“He is a good kid, who works very hard and there is no doubt that he has a bright future at the club,” said Erasmus.

“You can see with the way that he plays that he is hungry for more game time and help the club to do well. I’m happy for him, but we all need to protect him. Protect in a sense whereby when things don’t go his way and the media starts critisising him. He is a pure talent for the club and country which needs protection at all means for him to have a successful future without any interruptions.

“We have to be there for him and show him that sometimes things go wrong in football, but you have to keep your head up and continue everything you can to be at your best,” added Erasmus.



Ratomo broke into the Pirates first team in the last half of the season, following his impressive showing for the Bucs juniors in the DStv Diski Challenge.

The 17-year-old striker, who can also play as a winger, has fitted in very well in Jose Riveiro’s squad, with the Buccaneers mentor also having praised his talent.

Ratomo made his debut for the Soweto giants in their DStv Premiership clash against Royal AM at the beginning of May, with the striker showing good signs of a great future despite playing in top-flight football for the first time.

He then went on to feature in Bucs last league game of the season against AmaZulu FC, which Riveiro’s charges won 4-0 with Ratomo netting his first goal in the first team.