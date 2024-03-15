Stellenbosch prepare for ‘giant killers’ Milford in Nedbank Cup

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says he is well aware of the challenge his side faces when they take on Milford FC in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Friday.

The Stellenbosch mentor says such games are exciting and to reach this stage ofthe Motsepe Foundation Championship side is good for Milford, who knocked out Kaizer Chiefs in the last 32.

“It’s always exciting and the Nedbank Cup is a massive trophy to play for. It’s the cup of dreams, and it’s nice to see teams like Milford FC reach this stage of the tournament after a giant-killing act in the last round,” said Barker, according to SuperSport.com.

“I’m well aware of these type of matches and we experienced it against Pretoria Callies already this season, in a tough match that could have gone either way.”

Barker says it’s vital that his charges don’t take their opponents for granted especially after they caused an upset against Amakhosi.

“So it’s important that we’re not complacent and don’t underestimate the opposition because if we do, it will be at our own peril.”

Barker and his Stellenbosch charges are in search of their second trophy of the season after clinching the Carling Black Label Knockout earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Milford coach Xanti Pupuma says they are going into this game with Stellenbosch with. an idea what kind of team they are playing after their match against Chiefs.

Pupuma, who also doubles as a chairman for Milford, is expecting a tough encounter from the DStv Premiership side.

“They (Stellies)are now aware of us and what we can do. The only positive thing from the draw is that it is our home game. Otherwise, Stellenbosch is going to be a very difficult team to play. But I will sit down with my team to figure out how we are going to deal with them,” said Pupuma.