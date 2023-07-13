Stellenbosch sign ex-Fifa Puskas award nominee Masuluke

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Stellenbosch FC have added former Fifa Puskas award nominee Oscarine Masuluke into their squad ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership.

ALSO READ: Relegated Gallants part ways with captain Nonyane

The club announced on Wednesday that they signed the Baroka FC goalkeeper on a long-term deal.

“Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce that the club has acquired the services of Oscarine Masuluke on a permanent transfer from Baroka FC,” Stellies wrote on their website.

“The 30-years old goalkeeper has penned a long-term deal with the club and arrives with a wealth of experience to his name, having nearly made 200 appearances across the DStv Premiership, National First Division (NFD), and domestic cup competitions.”



Masuluke made history when he was nominated along with Olivier Giroud and Deyna Castellanos for the Puskas back in 2016 for the acrobatic goal he scored against Orlando Pirates.



ALSO READ: Galaxy coach Ramovic happy to see Teto going to Europe

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker has welcomed the arrival of Masuluke at the Western Cape outfit, saying the shot-stopper’s addition to his squad will help improve competition in the goalkeeping department.

“As a club, we always want to have competitiveness and depth in all our positions. And adding Oscarine to our goalkeeping department provides that,” said Barker.

“I had a stint coaching him at the DStv Compact Cup last year and saw his qualities there and that definitely played a part in the decision to bring him in.”

“He’s a goalkeeper with massive experience, great quality, and good size. He’s good with his hands and feet. He’s a good shot-stopper, so he’s been brought in to add that extra depth and quality.”

Masuluke will be fighting for the number one spot at Stellies with Sage Stephens and Lee Langeveldt.