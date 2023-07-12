Relegated Gallants part ways with captain Nonyane

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Marumo Gallants have parted ways with captain Lehlohonolo Nonyane, the club announced on Wednesday.

Nonyane’s exit from Gallants comes after the club was relegated from the DStv Premiership to the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa finished the season at the bottom of the standings last campaign, which saw them being automatically relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

This is despite the club’s sterling performances in the Caf Confederation Cup, when they shocked many by reaching the semi-finals of the continental competition under the leadership of Nonyane as the skipper of the club.

Gallants’ fairy-tale run in the Confed Cup was ended by Tanzanian outfit Young Africans, who beat them 4-1 on aggregate.



“Marumo Gallants FC has parted ways with the former captain of the club Lehlohonolo Nonyane following an amicable agreement,” read the club statement.

“The 36-year-old center-back has been with the club since acquiring the status of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) during the 2020/21 season. Marumo Gallants management would like to thank Nonyane for his positive contribution and leadership as the captain. We wish him all the best with his future endeavors.”

Nonyane has vast experience in the Premier Soccer League having featured for likes of Bidvest Wits, Cape Town City, Golden Arrows, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Jomo Cosmos and United FC.