Galaxy coach Ramovic happy to see Teto going to Europe

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has revealed that he told club chairman Tim Sukazi the first time he saw Aphelele Teto that the player has something special.



This comes after the club announced on Wednesday the youngster has been sold Scottish club Livingston FC.

Teto’s move to the Scottish Premiership was announced by Galaxy on Wednesday.

Ramovic says he is not surprised he got a call from Livingston officials regarding Teto’s services after the midfielder played well during the team’s trip to Turkey prior to the second half of the DStv Premiership season.

“I am very happy to see Aphelele go to Europe. When I first saw him play, straight away, I told the chairman that he has something special that is not there in Europe,” Ramovic was quoted as saying in the statement released by the club.

“It is of course the result of the hard work on him by the entire technical team and also his ability to take instructions. We should also thank our chairman for taking our club to Europe even when many criticised us forgoing to Europe. When Livingston people reached out to me to say they would like to have Teto, it was not a surprise because he really played well in Turkey.

“I also know what he is capable of and my advice to him is that it is not going to be easy but he must keep on working hard and everything else will happen for itself.”

Meanwhile, Teto says he is delighted to have made the move to Europe and says it has always been his childhood dream.

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to play for Livingston FC in the Scottish Premiership. It has always been my childhood dream to play football in Europe. I would like to thank TS Galaxy Football Club to play professional. As well as our head coach for believing in me,” said the midfielder.

“I will do my best in Scotland and hopefully my performance could open many doors for other South African youngsters.”