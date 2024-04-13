Stellenbosch thump SuperSport to advance to Cup semifinals

Iqraam Rayners (left) of Stellenbosch FC celebrates his goal with teammate Andre de Jong during the 2024 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal game against SuperSport United at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Stellenbosch FC thumped SuperSport United with an emphatic 4-0 win to book their place in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.



Anicet Oura, Devin Titus, Andre de Jong and Iqraam Rayners were on target against a rather sluggish United team that failed to show up. Matsatsantsa a Pitori were simply outplayed and had no answers as Stellies ran riot.

The match was played on a bumpy surface and the home team was quick to adjust to the conditions. The wind didn’t help either but Stellies used it to their advantage in the second half. Three of the home team’s goals came after the break as they had the wind in their sail.

Oura opened the scoring with seven minutes in the clock. Titus extended his side’s lead a minutes after the restart before de Jong and Rayners put the game to bed with 30 minutes left to play.

The scoreline could have been embarrassing from a United point of view but Stellies wasted a few good opportunities but the damage had already been done.



Stellenbosch have now stretched their unbeaten run to 21 games across all competitions. They have already claimed the Carling Knockout this season.

It’s back to the drawing board for SuperSport who will end the season without silverware. They will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Polokwane City next week Wednesday.