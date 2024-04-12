Williams saves Sundowns again to send them to Nedbank Cup semis

Williams saves two penalties to send Sundowns into the last four of the competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup following a 4-3 win over AmaTuks on penalties at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Friday.



Just like in the Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Young Africans, Ronwen Williams was the hero. He saved two penalties to send Sundowns into the last four of the competition.



Both sides couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. AmaTuks forward Delano Abrahams cancelled out Lucas Ribeiro’s opener, with both goals coming inside the opening 45 minutes.



Extra time couldn’t decide the tightly-contested match either and it was left to the lottery of spot kicks after 120 minute of football in the Tshwane derby.



It was a case of two teams with contrasting styles of football. Masandawana played their short passing game with AmaTuks happy to go long whenever they won the ball.



The DStv Premiership champions had to dig deep to progress to the next round of the season-ending cup competition. Sundowns got off to a flying start with Ribeiro giving them the lead with a lovely curled effort into the top corner.



They could have extended their lead had it not been for AmaTuks goalkeeper Edward Maova who produced a good save to deny Neo Maema. After absorbing pressure for most of the first half, the University of Pretoria equalised against the run of play in the 33rd minute through Abrahams who smashed home after Kamohelo Pheeane headed back Samuel Julies’ free kick into a dangerous area.

Pressing high

Tuks were brave by pressing high up the pitch, something that hardly happens in the DStv Premiership with teams happy to sit back against Sundowns. The Tshwane giants will now turn their focus to Monday’s league match against Moroka Swallows before they travel to Tunisia for the first leg of the champions league semifinal next week Friday.



Rulani Mokwena will be hoping for a better showing from his side in the next two games. They haven’t been as convincing lately and perhaps fatigue is starting to creep in.