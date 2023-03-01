Stellies Barker praises lethal striker Rayners

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Iqraam Rayners’ scintillating form for Stellenbosch FC upfront has been a marvel to watch, and the striker has got praises from his coach Steve Barker.

Rayners, who returned to Stellenbosch in the January transfer window from SuperSport United, has been a revelation to watch upfront for Stellies, as he makes sure that he finds the back of the net every time he is on the pitch.

In just three games for Barker’s team, the lethal goal-poacher has scored five goals and made one assist for the club, proving himself that he is their go to man if they are in need of goals.

Barker says Rayners is a quality forward and they are happy with his contribution to the club.

“Iqraam’s on a great run of form. He’s a quality footballer and an excellent finisher and you could see that in the way he scored his goals (on Saturday against Richards Bay), especially the second one which not many players would have had the presence of mind to cut in and then place it in the corner,” Barker told the club’s website.

“We’re happy for him and we’re happy for ourselves because it’s very good to have him back.”

With Stellies currently in ninth place on the league standings, they have a good chance of being counted among the top-eight teams by the end of the season.

They have played 21 games so far with 26 points in the bad, level as eighth placed TS Galaxy.