Jali unsettled by prolonged contract talks with Sundowns

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The protracted contract renewal negotiations between Andile Jali’s agent Mike Makaab and Mamelodi Sundowns are unsettling the player.

This was revealed by Makaab last weekend when he gave an update on how far they are with the talks.

Jali’s deal at Sundowns comes to an end in June and it is surprising that the Tshwane giants have not made up their mind yet.

For a player of Jali’s calibre and experience, it should be easy for any club he is associated with to decide on whether or not to keep them.

But Sundowns have dragged their feet and now Jali is free to sign a pre-contract elsewhere.

But Makaab says they will not rush into entertaining other suitors until they have reached an amicable finalisation with Sundowns on the matter.

“There is interest, but there are no solid offers. And again, I am not prepared to do this, erm…

“In any other way other than to put finality as to where Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in (keeping Jali) or not going forward,” said Makaab.



“And if the answer is no, we will respect that and move on. If the answer is yes, hopefully we can sit down and we can come to some sort of conclusion.”

Jali was left out of the Sundowns team who travelled to Egypt for a crunch Caf Champions League fixture against Al Ahly last weekend.

Sundowns preparing for life after Jali?

This could be an indication that the Sundowns technical team are already preparing for life post Jali in their team.

And Makaab confirmed that the current situation is affecting Jali because he does not know where he will be next season.

“This is unsettling for the player,” Makaab said on Gagasi FM’s sports show last weekend.

“You know, he doesn’t know where his future lies and that is understandable.

“Any player of his calibre whose contract is coming to an end will feel unsettled about their future.

“And the most important thing now is to bring this thing to a head, which we will do in the right way,” added Makaab.

Asked if the teams who have shown an interest are locally based or outside the country, Makaab said: “Both. Both local and abroad.”