What Zwane told Ngezana about his costly mistakes at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A video of Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane having a go at Siyabonga Ngezana after he had made a mistake in a game trended earlier this season.



Some felt Zwane went too hard and his actions would ‘kill’ Ngezana’s spirits.

But the 25-year-old has come back even stronger and says he is a better player after Zwane supported him during that difficult time.

Speaking on Vodacom’s Ringa Nathi series on YouTube recently, Ngezana revealed what Zwane told him about mistakes.

“What I like about coach Zwane is that he tells me that football is the game of mistakes,” said Ngezana.

“If you don’t make mistakes, it means you are not a human being.

“And that’s how you grow from mistakes. You learn not to repeat the same mistakes that you did before.

Growing from mistakes

“And it is like you tell yourself that you are done making mistakes, but you are still going to make them again.

“It’s life in general. I have overcome some situations through inspiration from the coach and the other players,” explained Ngezana.



The supporters were also heavy with criticism on Ngezana after the mistakes and some went as far as to claim he was not Chiefs material.

But it looks like the support from Zwane has made him stronger and now understands that mistakes are part of life in any form.

“As players, as professionals, we are also human beings. So, it is good when we make mistakes. Not everything will go smoothly in your life.”

Ngezana will hope for less or no mistakes when Chiefs meet Richards Bay FC in Durban at the weekend.

Chiefs acquitted themselves well in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates last week.

Zwane’s side had gone into the match as the underdogs having lost their previous game against Golden Arrows but managed a win – as scrappy as it was.

The win must have brought back much the needed confidence at Chiefs.

The Natal Rich Boys will however not be easy meat for Zwane’s boys as they have proved to be one of the better organised teams this season.