Stellies coach Barker furious over Chiefs second goal

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

3 minute read

9 Mar 2025

08:53 am

“I’m not going to talk about the game," said the Stellies coach.

Steve Barker, head coach of Stellenbosch FC during the 2025 Nedbank Cup Last 8 match against Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker was not happy with Kaizer Chiefs goal during the Nedbank Cup loss to Amakhosi on Saturday.

This comes after Stellies were knocked out of the competition after losing 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Gqeberha.

Pule Mmodi scored in added time to put his side ahead. The winger poked home after Sage Stephens dropped the ball from a corner kick.

Initially, match officials seemed to have ruled the goal off for a foul on the goalkeeper inside the box. However, the goal stood after consultation between referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa and his assistant.

“I’m not going to talk about the game. Two years ago in the MTN8 quarterfinal we get a penalty in the 96th minute against Chiefs, at Danie Craven, and it gets overturned,” Barker told SuperSport TV after the game.

“We play in the final against Pirates, they get a freekick five metres in advance, it gets given.

“Today, the linesman puts his flag up for a foul on our goalkeeper, we can clearly see it was, it gets overturned. So what can I say? Thank you.”

Nabi warns Chiefs after Stellies win


Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said Amakhosi need to concentrate if they are to go all the way in the competition.

Chiefs looked poised to beat Stellies 1-0, but they let in an equaliser in the dying minutes of the match leading to the game to go to extra-time.

“It’s true that everyone is very happy, the supporters all across South Africa. But we need to think like a big club, this was a test and we need to concentrate on the next test to go all the way,” said Nabi.

“It was disappointing [to concede], but we knew that we were playing a very strong and tough team.

“Even after conceding the goal we kept believing that can come back and we were prepared for extra-time.

“That’s why we brought in (Mduduzi) Shabalala, (Mfundo) Vilakazi because we were planning for extra-time, planning to give us that extra strength,” added Nabi.

