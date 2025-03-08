Pirates edge SuperSport on penalties to reach cup semis

Goodman Mosele scored the winning penalty in sudden death after Christian Sale missed his kick.

Orlando Pirates edged SuperSport United 5-4 on penalties at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium to reach the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup for the third consecutive seasons.



The game had to be decided on penalties after the teams were locked at 2-2 after extra-time. Goodman Mosele scored the winning penalty in sudden death after Christian Sale missed his kick.



The game started at a rather snail pace with players seemingly affected by the heat in Polokwane, but the pace picked up as the match progressed.

Pirates then took control of the game and put Matsatsantsa a Pitori under a lot of pressure and created a lot of chances in the first half.



Evidence Makgopa wasted a glorious chance to put Pirates in the lead in the 27th minute following a mistake at the, but he took longer to take a shot and SuperSport was able to deal with the danger.



It didn’t take long though for the home side to take the lead through young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi who smashed the ball home from close range after SuperSport failed to clear from a corner kick.



The goal seemed to rattle the home side as they took the game to Pirates and were rewarded for their efforts in the 43rd minute with a goal from Terrence Dzvukamanja who rolled the ball home after a comedy of errors at the back from Pirates.



The Buccaneers, however, quickly regained their lead just before the half-time break when Makgopa benefitted from another lacklustre defending from SuperSport and put the ball through Ricardo Goss’ legs.



SuperSport started the better of the sides in the second half and they dominated.



A tied looking Pirates was happy to sit back and defend their lead. But just as they thought they had done enough to protect it and reach the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup, Gape Moralo found the equaliser for Matsatsantsa in the referee’s added time to make sure that the game went to extra-time.



Pirates continued to chase the game in the first half of extra-time much to the frustration of coach Jose Riveiro.



Substitute Christian Saile wasted several chances to put SuperSport in the lead in extra-time.



Depon Hotto forced a good save out of Goss in the 24th and 26 minute of extra-time as he tried to win the game for Pirates, but the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was equal to the task.