Chiefs win in controversial fashion to reach Nedbank Cup semis

Much will be said about the officiating in the match, where Stellies felt a 1-1 draw would perhaps have been a fair reflection of the game.

Referee, Sikhumbuzo Gasa awards Kaizer Chiefs the goal during the 2025 Nedbank Cup Last 8 match against Stellenbosch FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha on the 08 February 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are through to the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup following a controversial 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC on Saturday night at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



Inácio Miguel scored the only goal of the first half from the penalty spot in Gqeberha.

Andre de Jong equalised in the 86th minute to set up a tense end to the match. Just when it looked like the game was headed for extra time, Pule Mmodi scored in added time to put his side ahead. The winger poked home after Sage Stephens dropped the ball from a corner kick.

ALSO READ: Pirates edge SuperSport on penalties to reach cup semis

Initially, match officials seemed to have ruled the goal off for a foul on the goalkeeper inside the box. However, the goal stood after consultation between referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa and his assistant.

In search of another equaliser in injury time, Stellies pushed everyone up for a corner kick, including Stephens on the opposite end, but the move backfired as Mfundo Vilakazi found himself with a clear run on goal to seal a 3-1 win.

Having already completed a league double over the side from the Cape Winelands in the Betway Premiership this season, Amakhosi made it three wins in as many games in all competitions. Steve Barker’s men didn’t go down without a fight and they will feel aggrieved by the call from the match officials regarding Mmodi’s goal, which turned the game around.

In the opening 45 minutes, Ismael Touré was penalised by referee Gasa for having his arm in an unnatural position, which stopped Gaston Sirino’s cross inside the box. Miguel stepped up and made no mistake from 12-yards out to give the Naturena-based side the lead.

The Angolan defender sent Sage Stephens the wrong way. Late goals by Mmodi and Vilakazi sent Chiefs to the last four, where they will join fellow Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals of the knockout competition.

The Buccaneers edged SuperSport United 5-4 on penalties at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium after the game ended in a 2-2 draw after extra time. Much will be said about the officiating in the match, where Stellies felt a 1-1 draw would perhaps have been a fair reflection of the game.

ALSO READ: Sundowns vs Sekhukhune Nedbank Cup clash postponed

The draw for the semi-finals will be conducted on Sunday following the game between Durban City and Marumo Gallants. There’s still an outstanding match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United, which was postponed after Lucas Moripe Stadium was double-booked for a match on Saturday afternoon.