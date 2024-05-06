Stellies confirm Sundowns interest in Adams

Several reports have emerged suggesting that Sundowns have already tabled an offer to Stellies for Adams.

Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie has confirmed interest from Mamelodi Sundowns in midfielder Jayden Adams.



Adams has been one of the standout players for Stellies this season and his good displays earned him a place in Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) earlier this year where he made two appearances.

The 23-year-old has been linked with the Brazilians in recent months and Benadie has now confirmed interest from the league champions.

“The truth is Mamelodi Sundowns made an enquiry in the January window, [and] we informed them he is not available for sale,” Benadie told SABC Sport.

“No further discussions have taken place at all,” he said.



“So yes they are interested in the player. But no offer has been tabled and certainly no deal.”

Adams has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Stellies this season, scoring three goals and made eight assists for Steve Barker’s side.



Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC lost to Sundowns 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup semifinal clash on Sunday afternoon at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Khuliso Mudau and substitute Thembinkosi Lorch scored the goals for the Brazilians, while Genino Palace netted the consolation goal for Stellies.