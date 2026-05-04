Kaizer Chiefs leading race for Orlando Pirates striker

Chiefs face competition from Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu FC, as well as Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Kaizer Chiefs leading the race for Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Mabasa, who is currently on loan at Stellenbosch FC, will see his deal with Pirates expire at the end of the season. And rumour is that the Buccaneers are not keen to renew it.



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The 29-year-old will therefore be able to join any club on a free transfer.

A source has now revealed that Amakhosi are front-runners in the race to sign the Pirates striker.

“Chiefs have made Mabasa their number one target for the offseason transfer window. And from what I have heard, they are leading the race for his signature,” said the source.

“Chiefs need a proven goalscorer to challenge for the league title next season, and Mabasa fits that bill,” added the source.

Even though they are said to be leading the race, Amakhosi might have to sweat for Mabsa’s signature. They face competition from fellow Betway Premiership sides Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu FC, as well as Egyptian giants Al Ahly.



And as reported by this website last week, a permanent move to Stellenbosch cannot be discounted, with head coach Gavin Hunt likely to value his experience in leading the line next season.