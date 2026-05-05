Pirates cruise past Stellies to keep pressure on Sundowns

Pirates are away to Magesi FC in their next game on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates kept the pressure on Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-0 win away to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday night.

Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi at a sold-out Athlone Stadium saw the Buccaneers close the gap on Sundowns to two points with three games to go before the end of the season.



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The Brazilians, however, could retain their five-point lead with a victory against Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Buccaneers dominated during the early exchanges of the match and they almost took the lead in the 10th minute, but Oswin Appollis’ shot went narrowly wide of goal.

Two minutes later, Patrick Maswanganyi also went wide of goal as Pirates continued to ask questions from the Stellies defence.

While Stellies had little to show for their attacking endeavours, Pirates pressed on in search of an opener. They were almost rewarded for their constant threat in goal in the 26th minute when Godswill Enyinnaya forced a save from his own goalkeeper Sage Stephens, who prevented an own goal with a good save.

The Buccaneers managed to break the deadlock three minutes before the break when Makgopa headed home a good free kick from Maswanganyi.

Maswanganyi then doubled Pirates lead in referee’s optional time when his shot-cum-cross evaded both Makgopa and Stephens and crept into an empty net.

Stellies coach Gavin Hunt introduced Ashley Cupido and young Vuyolwethu Andrieas at the start of the second half in an effort to change the complexion of the game.

The changes did bring some spark into the Stellies attack and the home team dominated possession in the early stages of the second half and they created some chances, but the Pirates defence remained resolute.

Genino Palace tried his luck from range in the 55th minute, but his shot failed to trouble Sipho Chaine and he made a save.

Palace was unlucky not to pull one back for Stellies in the 77th minute when his shot hit the upright with Chaine well-beaten.



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Mofokeng almost scored the third goal for Pirates in the 83rd minute, but his header from an Appollis cross went wide of goal. The two first half goals were enough in the end for the Buccaneers to claim maximum points.

Pirates are away to Magesi FC in their next game on Saturday, while Stellies are also away to Durban City on Friday.