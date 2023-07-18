Swallows announce local brand Drip as new technical sponsor

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Moroka Swallows have revealed their new technical sponsor ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Sundowns complete signing of Thapelo Maseko

On Tuesday, the Dube Birds announced local sneaker brand, Drip, as their new technical sponsor.



The announcement comes after the club made several changes to their technical team and their squad.



The Birds have acquired the services of head coach Steve Komphela for the new season, with the experienced mentor taking over the role from Musa Nyatama, who took charge of the club on an interim basis midway last season after the resignation of Ernst Middendorp.

Swallows have also boosted their squad with the likes of Andile Jali, Ghanaian midfielder Victor Bakaalso and Lantshane Phalane to mention a few.

“The relationship between Drip and Moroka Swallows in this era is quite a significant one. Drip is a lifestyle brand that is no confidently spreading its wings and tapping into the World of sports, whereas Swallows is going back to its roots by adopting its original name ‘Moroka Swallows’ and in the process acquiring a new coach and new team players,” read a statement from the club.

“Both brands are going through a rebirth and as a result, the partnership was a no brainier. It is the merging of two brands and the beginning of a great story for both local football and sportswear brands.”

ALSO READ: Billiat said to have made decision to leave Chiefs a long time ago

Drip is a local brand which was founded in 2003 by Lekau Sehoana. The brand has grown immensely in the country and has stores around the country.



Swallows will be hoping all their changes will help the team become successful this season.