Struggling SuperSport held at home by City

'The season-long problem of not taking our scoring opportunities remains,' said SuperSport interim coach Andre Arendse.

Andre Arendse has been handed the task of keeping SuperSport Unitedi n the Betway Premiership. Picture: Backpagepix

Three-time former champions SuperSport United remained second last in the South African Premiership on Sunday after a 0-0 home draw against fellow strugglers Cape Town City.

SuperSport had more scoring chances. But a team that has found the net only 12 times in 22 league matches once again failed to convert any.

SuperSport’s dangerous league position

They have 22 points with eight matches to play. Lying 15th means they occupy the position that takes the incumbents into play-offs with two second division sides for one Premiership spot.

Bottom club Royal AM have not played since December due to financial problems and are facing automatic relegation having won just once this season.

A bid to sell the club based in eastern city Pietermaritzburg to new owners this week reportedly flopped.

Cape Town slipped one place to 14th. Diogo Peral is their third coach this season after former South Africa international Eric Tinkler and Turk Muhsin Ertugral were sacked.

Interim SuperSport coach Andre Arendse, the goalkeeper when South Africa hosted and won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, was upbeat despite the precarious position of the Pretoria club.

“We were comfortable in possession and passed well. But the season-long problem of not taking our scoring opportunities remains,” he said.

‘This is a talented squad’

“I do not believe there is too much to fix. This is a talented squad and we will get out of the relegation zone.”

Peral said he was satisfied with an away point that kept Cape Town two points above SuperSport, although the draw stretched a winless run to 11 matches in all competitions.

“We will take the point, but things have to change. We have got to start winning matches, otherwise the threat of relegation looms.”

Relegation carries heavy financial penalties. Premiership clubs receive a R2.5 millio monthly grant while second division clubs get R750,000