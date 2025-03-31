Chiefs’ Nabi says lack of experience in PSL not a problem for Amakhosi

'Skills don’t have a nationality,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has denied that a lack of experience in South African football has affected his coaching team in another disappointing Betway Premiership season.

Amakhosi slumped to a tenth Premiership loss of the campaign on Saturday when they went down 2-0 to Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs danger

Chiefs are in serious danger of missing out on a place in the MTN8 for a second season in a row if they cannot change their league fortunes around.

Nabi arrived this season and brought most of his coaching staff with him. His two assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have also not coached in the PSL before.

“Skills don’t have a nationality,” said Nabi .

“Before I came to South Africa I analysed the whole PSL. If you question me about Kaizer Chiefs’ game number 20 (last season), I can give you an analysis of their performance. If you wear this jersey you are South African, you are Khosi. All my staff are professional and don’t need much time to analyse the PSL.”

Chiefs are still in the Nedbank Cup, where they will play Sundowns in the semifinals. Victory in that competition would provide Nabi and his side with the solace of a first PSL trophy in a decade.

Nabi, meanwhile, continues to insist this is a season of transition for Chiefs, and clearly does not feel there is pressure on his future from Amakhosi management.

‘This is normal’

“The first season is transitional, this is normal,” said Nabi

“If you don’t use the first season for transition then you are not realistic about the project of building a team. That doesn’t give you the possibility to have a losing mentality.

“It is not that because you are in transition you don’t play every game to win. You need a winning mentality but if you talk realistically this is a transitional season, a building process for the team.”