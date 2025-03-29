Chiefs’ Nabi blames defeat on injuries

'The fans and the club don’t have joy and it is difficult,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi cuts a lonely figure on the bench as Kaizer Chiefs go down to Golden Arrows on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi claimed injuries are affecting Kaizer Chiefs’ progress after they lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Nabi pointed to a first half injury to midfielder Thabo Cele as one of the problems for Chiefs, as they slumped to a tenth Premiership defeat of the season.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘Hard to accept’

He also mentioned other unspecified injuries as “costing us a lot.”

“The injury to Thabo Cele in the first half disrupted us a bit in terms of the link between defence and attack,” Nabi told SABC Sport.

“The injuries and absences we have are costing us a lot,” he added.

“It is a very tough loss and very hard to accept. It feels sad, it puts the club in a difficult position. The fans and the club don’t have joy and it is difficult.”

Nabi felt that Chiefs should also have taken advantage of their superiority in the first half. Yusuf Maart hit the post with an early penalty, though he did also equalise after Nduduzo Sibiya had given Arrows the lead.

Knox Mutiza got the winner for the home side 17 minutes from time.

“We controlled the game in the first half and should have scored in a very good moment. But we did not,” said Nabi.

‘A goal from nowhere’

“We felt we didn’t start the second half well but with the changes we made we felt we were coming better into the game. But at the moment we thought we were coming back we conceded a goal from nowhere. After that it was very difficult.

“The moments that were are in a positive environment to score and creating positive opportunities, when we don’t score that costs us.”