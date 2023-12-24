Sundowns are looking to wrap up league title early

"We want to win the league as quickly as possible," Mashego said.

Mamelodi Sundowns will once again put their unbeaten DStv Premiership record on the line when they travel to the Mother City for a clash against Cape Town City on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Johnson delighted but admits – ‘they almost caught us’

The Brazilians are looking to make it 12 wins in as many league matches to maintain their perfect start to the season against the fourth-placed Citizens who last played a competitive game two weeks ago.

Back from their trip to Cairo where they recorded a much needed win against Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League, Sundowns will make another short journey to Cape Town.

Downs defender Terrence Mashego who will be playing against his former team wants to keep their winning run on the domestic front going.

“We want to win the league as quickly as possible,” he said to club’s media team.

“As you can see now that we have won 11 games in row. It’s important to win our 12th game against Cape Town City who are a difficult and stubborn team.

“For us to play away in Egypt and come back to South Africa will be challenging but we don’t have a choice as we need to keep fighting.”

Mashego also reflected on their champions league campaign where they are in a group that is proving to be more challenging than they would have first anticipated. They are second behind TP Mazembe after four games.

“Our group is difficult, all the teams won at home so we have to make sure we win away, he said.



ALSO READ: SuperSport end Pirates winning run in Polokwane

“Because we only have one more game at home against Mazembe so this group is a bit difficult.

“In the first half of the game against Pyramids we managed to play and created chances but the second half was a bit tough because they were pressing us high.

“We couldn’t find our rhythm and our passes but we were playing away from home and the important thing is getting three points.”