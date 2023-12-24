Chiefs’ Johnson delighted but admits – ‘they almost caught us’

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson admitted that his side were not at their best but was happy with another win, as Amakhosi made it three DStv Premiership victories in a row when they beat Richards Bay 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s excellent second half strike was enough to give Chiefs a third straight 1-0 win, having also beaten Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City by the same scoreline. It was the first time this season that Amakhosi have managed three league wins on the spin, and Chiefs sit in sixth place on the league table, just two behind third-placed Orlando Pirates.

Much like the previous two performances, this was a scrappy victory, and Kaitano Tembo’s Richards Bay came close to levelling when Katleho Makateng’s header was cleared off the line by Njabulo Ngcobo in the 72nd minute.

“It was not a good game, we struggled a bit,” Johnson told SuperSport TV after the match.

“Kaitano came with a plan and they almost caught us, on (about) 70 minutes we got one of the line.

“In the first half we should have scored, we have three or four very good chances and we didn’t take them but this is football. We are building one at a time and this is number three, there is a lot to go and we will prepare for the next game.”

Half time advice

Johnson also praised his goalscorer, who he explained made use of some half time advice.

“We told him straight, there are pockets of space and you are just coming too deep to pick the ball up … I am happy for him,” added Johnson.

Richards Bay coach Tembo, meanwhile felt his side had been hard done by in defeat.

“We played very well, we had the better chances, we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Tembo told SuperSport TV.

“We went to sleep when we gave them the opportunity (to score) but other than that it was a balanced performance.”

Chiefs’ last DStv Premiership game of the year comes when they play at Sekhukhune United on December 30. Richards Bay, meanwhile, will host SuperSport United on the same day.