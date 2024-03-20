Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

20 Mar 2024

Sundowns’ Bafana players all arrive in Algeria

SuperSport's Siyanda Xulu also arrived in Annaba on Tuesday evening.

Themba Zwane - Ronwen Williams - Bafana Bafana

Themba Zwane and Ronwen Williams have both arrived in Bafana camp despite Rulani Mokwena suggesting they are injured. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The full complement of Mamelodi Sundowns players called up to the Bafana Bafana squad for friendlies against Andorra and Algeria arrived in Annaba on Tuesday evening, the South African Football Association confirmed on Wednesday.

Ronwen Williams, Terrence Mashego, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane all came to Algeria, despite Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena’s suggestions that Williams, Mokoena and Zwane may not be fit.

They were joined as late arrivals by SuperSport United’s Siyanda Xulu and Sundowns and Bafana goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson.

The SuperSport and Sundowns members of the Bafana squad had been given permission to arrive late because of the timing of their Nedbank Cup last 16 matches last weekend.

Broos irritation

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had reacted with irritation at Mokwena’s comments, saying that the Sundowns coach should not have gone to the press if his players were injured, but that Sundowns should have contacted Bafana’s doctors.

The Belgian will be relieved, therefore, to have seen the full complement of players arrive in camp on Tuesday.

It is more likely some of Bafana’s fringe players will start the game against Andorra on Thursday in Annaba, before Broos fields a more full strength side against Algeria in Algiers on Tuesday.

