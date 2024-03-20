Stellenbosch look to produce more players like Bafana star Adams

The coaches and staff work closely together to have the trust which allows for these types of movements with the players,"

Stellenbosch FC has been one of the few teams in the DStv Premiership that has promoted several talented players from their development structures in recent years, with one of them Jayden Adams , whi went on to play for Bafana Bafana at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast this year.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates striker Mhango is on Sekhukhune wanted list

The likes of Adams, Antonio van Wyk, Derwin Titus, Mervin Boji, Kyle Jurgens, to mention a few, have already taken top-flight football in the country by storm, which has made Stellenbosch reserves coach Evangelos Vellios very proud of the work that has been done at the club.

Three more players Shaakir Ahmed, Vuyolwethu Andries, and Tylon Smith were part of the first team squad in their 6-1 victory over Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup last 16 round.

Vellios says the reason there has been a huge number of players being promoted to the first team at Stellies is because of the joint work by all the coaches at the club.

“We can be very proud of Vuyolwethu, Tylon, and Shaakhir. They are three important players for us this season. They are selfless, hard-working and dedicated, and I’m sure they contributed immensely on the Nedbank Cup trip on and off the field with their personalities and energy,” Vellios was quoted as saying on the club’s website.

“I’m sure coach Steve Barker would have been confident that they would have been able to deliver if he had required them on the pitch.”

“It’s that synergy that we have between the first team and the Diski team. The coaches and staff work closely together to have the trust which allows for these types of movements with the players.”

Vellios also added that he is proud of the three players in the youth structures – Tylon Smith, Tyler Cicero and Langelihle Phili for making it into the Amajita squaad that will be in camp at SAFA Technical Centre in Johannesburg in preparation for the 2025 Caf Under-20 AFCON qualifiers in September.

ALSO READ: TUKS to face Sundowns in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

“Credit must go to all the youth coaches, Diski coaches, PSL coaches, management, mental wellbeing coaches, medical department, strength and conditioning coaches, and all the support staff who work so tirelessly to make sure our players develop holistically. We are sure they will represent us well and make the club and their families proud.”