Bvuma living his childhood dream at Chiefs

'I can’t describe how it feels like to play for Kaizer Chiefs,' the keeper told Vodacom Soccer.

Bruce Bvuma’s rise to the Kaizer Chiefs senior team wasn’t an easy one, but the goalkeeper says being part of the club is a dream come true.

Bvuma is currently Amakhosi’s number one shot-stopper,having fought his way to the top from the Chiefs juniors.

He says he grew up watching the club as a young boy, idolising the likes of Brian Baloyi and Itumeleng Khune, who is his teammate.

When it comes to describing how he feels that he has now fulfilled his childhood dream, the 28-years old says he just thanks God that his dream was able to materialise.

“I can’t describe how it feels like to play for Kaizer Chiefs, it’s one of the biggest teams in Africa. It’s every child’s dream to play for his team. We grew up watching Kaizer Chiefs at a very young age and for me to be part of this brand it’s a blessing,” Bvuma told Vodacom Soccer.

“I thank God for getting here. Like I said, it’s been my dream since I was young watching the likes of Itu (Khune). He is a legend, I grew up watching him a lot, Brian Baloyi and all the legends of the team. They inspired me to also come here and play, and for me to be here now is a blessing.”

Bvuma graduated to the Chiefs senior team back in 2017 after being part of the development side for many years.

He has now established himself as the first choice keeper for the club, taking the number one spot from Khune and Brandon Peterson.

Bvuma’s performances for the Glamour Boys lately has seen him being called up for the Bafana Bafana squad.

The South Africa senior national men’s team is currently in Algeria for the Fifa international series, with the team set to play their first match against Andorra at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Thursday.