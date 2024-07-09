Sundowns boss explains significance of European tour

"Mamelodi Sundowns participated in the 2016 FIFA Club world cup in Osaka Japan where we enjoyed an unforgettable experience and made magical memories," said the Sundowns boss.

With most DStv Premiership clubs back for pre-season in preparation for the upcoming campaign, Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has explained why they will be setting up camp in Austria.

ALSO READ: Komphela returns to Sundowns after Mokwena exit



The South African league champions are jetting off to Europe in the next couple of days. The Brazilians went on a similar route ahead of last season when they toured the Netherlands.



Despite being knocked out in the semifinals of the Caf Champions League by Esperance earlier this year, Masandawana still qualified for next year’s 32-team FIFA Club World Cup which will be held in the United States.

Although it’s unclear who the Tshwane giants will face on their European excursion, star-studded Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have confirmed their match against Downs which is scheduled for July 26. Hilal boasts an impressive roster of players that includes Brazil superstar and former Barcelona attacker Neymar.

Speaking in the club’s digital magazine, Motsepe says their packed schedule ahead of the new season prompted them to go on another European trip with the revamped club spectacle in mind.



“Mamelodi Sundowns participated in the 2016 FIFA Club world cup in Osaka Japan where we enjoyed an unforgettable experience and made magical memories,” said the Sundowns boss.



“Next year, we will hope to not only participate, but also inspire and excel on the world stage. From the moment our players report for preseason, we will take every opportunity and every match as preparation for this fantastic challenge that awaits us.



“As we prepare for the upcoming season, plans are underway for a return to Europe for our pre-season. This time, after considering different countries and contents, the team has opted for Austria where they will face some top European sides.



“We trust that preparations will be in-depth and vigorous as they were in the Netherlands last year. The camp in Austria will also assist with the preparations for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.”



Senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi is currently taking the team through its paces after the club announced the departure of Rulani Mokwena on Wednesday afternoon. Downs said in a statement that the decision was taken by the board when taking into account the objectives and expectations of the club.

ALSO READ: What does the future hold for Mokwena after Sundowns exit?

Bafana ba Style finished the season with the African Football League and the domestic title under Mokwena who was reportedly not getting along with sporting director Flemming Berg over the transfer dealings.