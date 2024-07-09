Mgosi

9 Jul 2024

Chippa looking to hand Dlala a lifeline

“Coach Thabo knows the player very well and he feels that they can get the best out of him and also keep an eye on him to help him get back on track,” our source told Mgosi squad.

Athenkosi Dlala of South Africa U17 (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Chippa United are looking to give former South African youth international Athenkosi Dlala a chance to resurrect his career after some time in the football wilderness. The former SuperSport United academy product was released by Maritzburg United last December due to ill-discipline.

According to sources close to the club, Dlala might be given a trial run ahead of the new season to assess his fitness levels. The Chilli Boys are in need of new faces after releasing as many 15 players from last season.

The 26-year-old has worked with Chippa co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September before. He highly-rated midfielder has formerly been on AmaTuks, Baroka FC and Pretoria Callies.

“Coach Thabo knows the player very well and he feels that they can get the best out of him and also keep an eye on him to help him get back on track,” our source told Mgosi squad.

“PE is quiet and he can definitely resurrect his career around people that know him and know what he is capable of delivering. From what I can hear is that he has learned from mistakes and is ready to make a comeback.”

Dlala has been capped at all junior national team levels for South Africa and his only Bafana Bafana appearance came in 2015.

