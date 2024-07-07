What does the future hold for Mokwena after Sundowns exit?

With Mokwena reportedly attracting interest from clubs, it's a matter of time before he finds himself a club.

Following his axing from Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, in a move that sent shockwaves not only in South Africa but across the African continent, it remains anyone’s guess as to what the future holds for Rulani Mokwena.



There’s no doubt though that the ‘”Pep Guardiola” of South African football, will not be short of suitors and the 37-year-old has already been linked with clubs in Algeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Morocco including Wydad Casablanca.

But after his shock axing by Sundowns, Mokwena revealed that he wants to work with Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp.

“I love him, I love how he thinks, I love how he sees things. I speak to him on a regular basis…I try to and both are very busy, I understand. I try to speak to him as much as I possibly can but I think he’s got incredible experience and I love the fact that he is so respectable in Germany. He can coach a team in the Bundesliga but he is in South Africa imparting his knowledge,” said Mokwena during an interview on radio last week.

Unfortunately for Mokwena that door remains closed for now as Spurs Chief Executive Officer Alexi Efstathiou has ruled out that possibility at the Urban Warriors, saying they don’t have a space for the former Sundowns coach.

“I heard something about coach Rulani Mokwena wanting to work with our coach Ernst Middendorp,” Efstathiou told Kickoff.

“At the moment, there is no space, but he is welcome to visit us anytime he wants.

“The thing is, we already have a technical team in place at the moment, but if he wants to visit us and spend time with us, that’s fine with us, that’s fine.

“He’s done well with Rulani Mokwena as a coach, maybe he needs to take on a new challenge now and prove himself even more,” added Efstathiou.



But will he succeed at another club that doesn’t have Sundowns riches? I guess we have to wait and see.