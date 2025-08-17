Betway PSL

Home » News

Sundowns’ Cardoso blames ‘brainwork’ for draw against Pirates

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

3 minute read

17 August 2025

10:17 am

RELATED ARTICLES

"“Their goal came from a mistake and it cost us because the result should have been very comfortable," said Cardoso.

Sundowns coach Cardoso blames 'brainwork' for draw against Pirates

Miguel Cardoso during the 2025 MTN8 Semi Final 1st Leg match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says poor decision making in the second half cost them the win against Orlando Pirates.

This comes after the Brazilians let their first half lead slip and drew 1-1 in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE: Sebelebele late strike earns Pirates dramatic draw against Sundowns

Teboho Mokoena opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the first half and Kamogelo Sebelebele grabbed the equaliser for the Buccaneers late in the second half to make sure that the teams are all square going into the second leg in Pretoria next Saturday.

“I predicted beforehand that this match would be a match of different moments,” Cardoso told SuperSport.

“When you have two strong teams playing for such an important trophy, despite we are still only in the semifinal, and both wanting to go to the final, then it’s obvious that you can have different moments to manage throughout the match.

“What we told our players was to deal with all those moments and to try to reduce, as much as possible, any situations that could be uncomfortable for us.

“We also know that Orlando Pirates tries to start the matches very strong. It was important for us to also start strong. I think we managed the first half very well, we dealt with their intensity. We knew what kind of aggression we would get. We prevented them and gradually we started taking control of the match, because it’s the way we should always play,” added Cardoso.

‘Mistake cost us’

Cardoso was not happy with his team’s second performance against Pirates.

“There were still moments where we suffered too much pressure because our players were all dropping for the ball and it was very important to correct that, so that we could be more aggressive. After that, we started being comfortable.

“I think we started the second half quite well, but then as time went by, we start losing the capacity to have all this brainwork, to think the right things and the emotions grew inside the pitch, and because of that, we had difficulty to cope with Pirates in the last 10 minutes.

“Their goal came from a mistake and it cost us because the result should have been very comfortable. Now everything is back to how it was before we started,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou hails Pirates after come back draw against Sundowns

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 in in their MTN8 semifinal first leg tie at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

First-half goals from Kazie Enyinnaya and Devin Titus put Steve Barker’s side in the driver’s seat going into the second leg in Polokwane next Saturday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa CCMA orders Gamagara municipality to pay six workers a year’s wages for being fired after one day
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: National Dialogue may be ANC talking to an empty room, but it must listen
Crime ‘I was terrified’ – Joburg woman recounts chilling driveway hijacking and kidnapping (VIDEO)
South Africa SANParks is offering free access to these national treasures in September
Politics Ramaphosa unaware of ‘ill-advised’ Iran trip by SANDF chief – Magwenya

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp