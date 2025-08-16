Ouaddou hails Pirates after come back draw against Sundowns

“The content today was interesting, we showed some character, some strengths as well from our boys,” Ouaddou said.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has heaped praise on his Orlando Pirates players for their resilience and not giving up after their 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

This comes after the Buccaneers came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with the Brazilians in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



“The content today was interesting, we showed some character, some strengths as well from our boys,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“We showed this aim to play forward and to create chances, but in football sometimes it’s not easy because the result has to match with the performance but at the moment the results are not matching with the performance of the boys.

“Let’s hope that in the future we will take results and everything will be aligned and I just want our fans to be patient. I know it’s not the work in a big club like that, but I hope they will be patient with us.”

Ouaddou added that the draw gives them a great chance of reaching the final.

“I think it was a great game from both teams,” said Ouaddou.

“Both teams tried to play some good football with intensity. I think it’s what the fans are expecting from such game.

“I think from our side, we are maybe disappointed with the result because we wanted to win, of course. We concede from a set-piece. But I have to congratulate the boys for the energy, about the character they have to come back. Let’s say it’s the first half, there’s still a second half.



“Everything will be decided in the second game, we still have the opportunity to qualify but it was a good game.”