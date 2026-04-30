Sundowns’ Cardoso – ‘It worked but it is luck’

'Sometimes it works and it looks like the coach is the best in the world. Sometimes it doesn't ... and the coach is the worst in the world,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso played down his role in the substitution that helped Masandawana go top of the Betway Premiership with a 1-0 win over Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday.

Sundowns super-sub

With the game goalless just after the hour mark, Cardoso brought on Lebo Mothiba and Tashreeq Morris to bolster his attacking options. And a minute later, it was Mothiba who set up Marcelo Allende for the winning goal.

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“Sometimes you are lucky,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV after seeing his side open up a two point lead over Orlando Pirates at the top.

“We had a purpose. It was important in that moment to keep forcing at their centre backs. It worked, but it is luck. Sometimes it works and it looks like the coach is the best in the world. Sometimes it doesn’t work and the coach is the worst in the world.”

Sundowns will play Polokwane City again on Sunday, this time at Loftus Stadium, with a chance to go five points clear. Pirates only play again at Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

“We need to fight with the same spirit (we showed here),’ added Cardoso.

Cardoso – ‘We can take nothing for granted’

“We can take nothing for granted, this is a team (City) that has already proved that they can cause damage playing away.

“If we see their ‘away’ table it is better than their ‘home’ table. This is probably why they brought us to this pitch (at Seshego Stadium), to try and create a balance.

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“We need to be serious, to respect our opponent but most of all ourselves. If we can do that we will be closer to achieving something.”