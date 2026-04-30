SAFPU calls for investigation into Soweto derby pre-match scenes

Reports suggest the scuffle started when the Pirates security personnel moved to block a Chiefs official from performing a pre-match 'ritual' on the turf.

The South African Football Players Union [SAFPU] has called for an investigation into the ugly scenes that took place before the kick-off of the Soweto derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Sunday.



This comes after chaos erupted during the pre-match build-up as a violent clash between team officials and Pirates security personnel overshadowed the festivities at the FNB Stadium.



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The brawl forced the Chiefs technical team to pull their players off the pitch prematurely. Pirates continued their preparations undisturbed at the opposite end of the field.



Reports suggest the scuffle started when the Pirates security moved to block a Chiefs official from performing a pre-match ‘ritual’ on the turf.

‘Incident was embarrassing’

In a statement, SAFPU says what transpired during the pre-match warm-up is both “regrettable and unacceptable” and needs to be investigated.



“The South African Football Players Union [SAFPU] notes with grave concern the events that unfolded prior to the recent Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. What transpired during the pre-match warm-up is both regrettable and unacceptable. Incidents of this nature are not only embarrassing to the image of South African football, but they also risk compromising the safety and well-being of players. This responsibility cannot and must not be taken lightly,” said the union in a statement.

“Football occupies a unique place in our society. It is more than a game; it is a unifying force that reflects our shared values of respect, discipline, and collective pride. When disorder and confrontation overshadow such an occasion, it undermines the dignity of the sport and erodes public confidence in the structures entrusted with its stewardship.

SAFPU ‘demands’ accountability

“SAFPU believes this moment calls for more than routine reflection. It demands accountability, leadership, and a renewed commitment to the principles that safeguard the game and those who play it. A full, transparent, and credible investigation must be undertaken, and where wrongdoing is found, the perpetrators must be brought to book without fear or favour.

“Equally, this incident should serve as a turning point- an opportunity for all stakeholders, including clubs, match officials, security authorities, and governing bodies, to reaffirm their duty of care and to act decisively in preventing a recurrence. The safety of players is not negotiable; it is foundational.

“We must be clear: the integrity of the game cannot be compromised by lapses in judgment or failures in responsibility. The Soweto Derby stands as a symbol of excellence and heritage in African football. It must never be diminished by avoidable disorder.

“SAFPU remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the rights, safety, and dignity of players, and will continue to engage all relevant authorities to ensure that this standard is upheld.”