Durban City’s Dladla – ‘It means a lot’

'It was important to win the cup,' said the Durban City interim head coach.

Durban City interim head coach Pitso Dladla believes capturing the Nedbank Cup can be an important moment in the story of the KwaZulu Natal side.

Durban City triumph

City beat TS Galaxy 2-1 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday to become the first ever side from KZN to lift the trophy.

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The success caps an excellent first season back in the South African top flight for City. Durban City were a famous team in the 1980s, capturing back to back league titles in 1982 and 1983.

This latest incarnation, however, rose from the ashes of Maritzburg United, with the club changing its name at the start of the 2024/25 season. That season, City won promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, and they now have the South African FA Cup to show for their efforts.

“It was important to win the cup considering we had just relocated to Durban last season, when we were promoted,” said Dladla, after watching his side come back from a goal down at half time in Polokwane.

“It is our first season in the Betway Premiership and the fact that we are able to win this cup means a lot for us as a team … in terms of identity, in terms of growing the name Durban City … for the chairman (Farouk Kadodia, who was also the Maritzburg United chairman), for the board of directors.”

Dladla – ‘We are the new ones’

The victory also means that City will participate in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

“We are the new ones in the city (Durban) now, representing our province and playing in Africa. In this game (the final) we were even representing South Africa. Whoever won this game would represent the country. It is something that means a lot to us as a team.”

Despite their success, it has been a turbulent season for City on the touchline. Experienced head coach Gavin Hunt was appointed to lead the side at the start of the season, but he was fired at the start of December.

It is still unclear whether Dladla will get the job on a permanent basis next season. This victory, however, can have done the 47-year-old’s chances no harm at all.