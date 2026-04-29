Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘We were not there’

'It is one of the biggest areas we need to improve - a consistency in our mindset and in our behaviour going forward,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze admitted Amakhosi simply didn’t turn up in the first half of their 2-0 Betway Premiership loss to Siwelele FC at the Free State Stadium on Wednesday.

Chiefs’ poor start

Chiefs were two goals down inside the first 26 minutes in Bloemfontein, looking every inch a side exhausted from their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates in Sunday’s Soweto derby.

ALSO READ: Sundowns down City to move back on top

Chiefs did play far better in the second half, but were unable to make the most of several good opportunities.

“We were not there in the first half – in our build up, in our offensive and defensive methods. And when you are not there you get punished.” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“Our reaction was too late. We kept talking about how we needed to get over the derby and concentrate on this game. It was a tough one.

“And we came into the game very late. It is one of the biggest areas we need to improve – a consistency in our mindset and in our behaviour going forward.”

Kaze is hopeful Chiefs can take the positives from their second half performance into their next game – a clash with title chasing Mamelodi Sundowns on May 6.

Kaze ‘We missed a lot of opportunities’

“We came back from half time with the right mindset and you could say we were unlucky at some points. We missed a lot of opportunities to score, but that is just how football is,” added Kaze.

“Maybe we can take that positive mindset we came with in the second half into our next game against Sundowns.”

ALSO READ: Slick Siwelele stun Chiefs with first half blitz

Chiefs’ loss means it is now mathematically impossible for them to win the Premiership, though in reality they have been out of the title race for some time.

Amakhosi remain, however, in pole position to finish third in the table and qualify for next season’s Caf Confederation Cup. They are five points clear of fourth placed AmaZulu with four games left to play in the campaign.