Sundowns complete Ndlovu signing

Ndlovu was reportedly on the verge of joining Orlando Pirates after undergoing a medical.

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of highly sought-after attacker Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding his future.

Ndlovu was reportedly on the verge of joining Orlando Pirates after undergoing a medical, but the deal collapsed due to disagreements over the financial package.

The winger was one of Golden Arrows’ standout performers last season, attracting interest from several of the country’s biggest clubs.

Such was Ndlovu’s impact that his stunning goal against Stellenbosch FC has been nominated for the PSL Goal of the Season award.

It was a brilliant piece of individual skill, with the winger collecting the ball near the halfway line before dribbling past six players and finishing emphatically.

The Brazilians confirmed his arrival on Saturday morning as they continue preparations for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

𝐒𝐈𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀 𝐍𝐃𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐔 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐖 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐘 👆



Siyanda Ndlovu has arrived! Welcome to the home of Champions 🏆



Masandawana, let’s welcome him below💛⬇️#Sundowns #WelcomeNdlovu pic.twitter.com/sLAApk1wbU – Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 4, 2026

Ndlovu becomes Sundowns’ second signing of the current transfer window after Antonio Van Wyk put pen to paper at Chloorkop following his move from Austrian club SV Ried.