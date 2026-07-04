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Sundowns complete Ndlovu signing

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

4 July 2026

03:45 pm

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Ndlovu was reportedly on the verge of joining Orlando Pirates after undergoing a medical.

Siyanda Ndlovu - Mamelodi Sundowns

Siyanda Ndlovu has signed for Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture – Sundowns/Twitter

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Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of highly sought-after attacker Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding his future.

Ndlovu was reportedly on the verge of joining Orlando Pirates after undergoing a medical, but the deal collapsed due to disagreements over the financial package.

The winger was one of Golden Arrows’ standout performers last season, attracting interest from several of the country’s biggest clubs.

Such was Ndlovu’s impact that his stunning goal against Stellenbosch FC has been nominated for the PSL Goal of the Season award.

It was a brilliant piece of individual skill, with the winger collecting the ball near the halfway line before dribbling past six players and finishing emphatically.

The Brazilians confirmed his arrival on Saturday morning as they continue preparations for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

Ndlovu becomes Sundowns’ second signing of the current transfer window after Antonio Van Wyk put pen to paper at Chloorkop following his move from Austrian club SV Ried.

Read more on these topics

Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

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